Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in a loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Bellinger gave the Yankees their first two runs with a blast to right-center field in the sixth inning. The homer was his second in his past five games, and he's driven in five runs while batting .235 with three walks over that span. Bellinger is still slashing just .200/.276/.364 on the season, though, and he's added four homers, 18 RBI, 15 runs and three stolen bases through 31 games.