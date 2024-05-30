Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Thursday's 6-4 loss to Milwaukee.

Bellinger opened the scoring with a two-out solo shot off Colin Rea, giving the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the first inning with his eighth homer of the year and his first in 18 games. While he hadn't been hitting for much power, Bellinger's been seeing the ball well recently -- he has hits in six straight games, going 11-for-27 (.407) in that span, including five consecutive two-hit efforts. The 28-year-old outfielder is now slashing .267/.332/.471 with 26 RBI and 19 runs scored through 190 plate appearances this season.