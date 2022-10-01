Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 10-1 win over the Rockies.
Bellinger's fourth-inning blast gave the Dodgers more than enough of a cushion in the lopsided win. It was his 18th homer of the year, but his first since Aug. 21, a span of 30 contests. During that stretch, he hit .178 (16-for-90) with six doubles, eight RBI, 12 runs scored and three stolen bases. The outfielder owns a .203/.261/.381 slash line through 139 contests this season, and he's added 14 stolen bases, 63 RBI and 69 runs scored.