Kimbrel said Monday that his back is sore after being struck by a line drive the day before, but he "thinks he will just need a day or two before he's ready to go again," Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Kimbrel could be unavailable for a game or two, but it does not appear he is facing any sort of extended absence. A couple pitchers could garner consideration if the Dodgers find themselves needing a closer before Kimbrel is ready to return.