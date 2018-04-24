Hudson's contract was selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

This will mark Hudson's first stint in the majors this year. Last season, which he spent with the Pirates, Hudson posted a 4.38 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 71 games (61.2 innings). His control was subpar, as his K:BB sat at a subpar 66:33. In a corresponding move, Walker Buehler was optioned to High-A Rancho Cucamonga.