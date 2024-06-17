Hudson earned a hold against Kansas City on Sunday, striking out two batters in a perfect eighth inning.

Tyler Glasnow gave Los Angeles seven shutout frames, and manager Dave Roberts then turned to Hudson to protect a three-run lead. The veteran reliever did so without any trouble, retiring all three batters he faced on 10 pitches. Hudson has been excellent for the Dodgers this season, posting a 1.93 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 31:3 K:BB over 28 innings while recording 10 holds, three saves and three wins. He's gone 13 straight outings without giving up a run, posting a 15:2 K:BB during that stretch.