Hudson (knee) has joined the Dodgers to continue his throwing program, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Vassegh suggests that Hudson could be ready for activation following a few more bullpen sessions and live batting practice sessions, so perhaps he'll be allowed to skip a rehab assignment. The veteran reliever's recovery from left ACL surgery has dragged on much longer than expected, but it sounds like he might finally be trending in the right direction.