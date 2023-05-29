Hudson (knee) has joined the Dodgers to continue his throwing program, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Vassegh suggests that Hudson could be ready for activation following a few more bullpen sessions and live batting practice sessions, so perhaps he'll be allowed to skip a rehab assignment. The veteran reliever's recovery from left ACL surgery has dragged on much longer than expected, but it sounds like he might finally be trending in the right direction.
