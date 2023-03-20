Hudson (knee) told reporters Monday that he won't pitch in a Cactus League game this spring and won't be ready for the start of the season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Hudson said that he doesn't want to take a spot away from someone if he's going to need a few days between outings, and that will play a factor in his rehab schedule. The Dodgers are currently trying to create a rehab routine for Hudson, as his knee has required more days to bounce back between bullpens than anticipated. At this point, it's likely Hudson doesn't pitch for the Dodgers until the middle of April at the earliest.
