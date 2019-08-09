Stripling (biceps) will be shut down for another week, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Stripling landed on the injured list July 27 due to right biceps tendinitis, and although he was expected to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, he's now been shut down for one more week. Considering he hasn't started a game since July 24, the Dodgers intend to bring Stripling back as a reliever, per Stephen.