Stripling (elbow), who recently started a throwing program, is already up to a distance of 105 feet in his catch sessions, the Associated Press reports.

The veteran right-hander appears to be making some solid progress, but manager Mark Kotsay still doesn't have a timetable for Stripling to throw a bullpen session or get back on a mound. Therefore, Stripling's IL stint could conceivably last through the All-Star break, although there still appears to be a chance he could return prior to that point even when factoring in a rehab assignment.