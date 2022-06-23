Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Reds, giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out two.

The veteran lefty got tagged for three runs in the second inning to put the Dodgers in an early hole, but the game was tied by the time Anderson exited and Los Angeles pulled away late. He tossed 58 of 81 pitches for strikes, but he got hit hard as four of the five hits off Anderson went for extra bases, including an Albert Almora solo shot in the fifth. Anderson still carries an unblemished 8-0 record on the seasonwith a dazzling 3.00 ERA and 0.97 WHIP, but he's showing signs of slowing down, posting a 4.41 ERA over his last three outings that nearly matches his 4.45 career mark.