Anderson (7-8) yielded six runs on seven hits and a walk over 4.2 inning Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Tigers.

Anderson gave up one run through three innings before the Tigers plated three runs in the fourth. He was charged with two more when Carson Kelly drilled a three-run homer off Andrew Wantz in the fifth. It was the most runs allowed by Anderson this season and his ERA jumped from 2.63 to 3.03 through 104 frames. He went 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA in six June outings. Anderson's next start is lined up to be on the road against the Cubs.