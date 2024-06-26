Anderson (7-7) picked up the win Tuesday against Oakland, allowing three runs on five hits and five walks across five innings. He struck out two.

Walks have been an especially pertinent issue for Anderson as of late, with Tuesday's start being his third time issuing five free passes in six appearances. Despite finding the strike zone on just 62 of his 109 pitches, Anderson was good enough at limiting damage to pull out his seventh victory of the season. Still, when the A's made contact, they hit Anderson hard. Three of the 34-year-old's five hits surrendered went for extra bases, with Brent Rooker clubbing a solo homer in the fifth frame. Anderson owns a 2.63 ERA and a 65:46 K:BB across 99.1 innings this season. He's on track to close out a two-start week against Detroit on Sunday.