Anderson (6-7) allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out five over seven innings to take the loss versus the Brewers on Wednesday.

Anderson held an opponent to one run for the sixth time in his last seven starts, but a lack of run support from the Angels stuck him with another loss. In that seven-start span, he's walked at least three batters four times and hasn't struck out more than five batters in any outing. The southpaw is at a 2.48 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 63:41 K:BB through 94.1 innings through 15 starts this year. Anderson is projected to make his next start at home versus the Athletics.