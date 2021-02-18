Starting pitchers cost more in 2021 Fantasy baseball drafts than ever before, but the results don't necessarily back up that approach to drafting. While the top handful of pitchers -- say, the top eight or nine, in any given year -- tend to return good value more often than not, after that, it's kind of a crapshoot.

I broke down the recent history of starting pitcher results in a piece here, and there was one especially interesting thing I found in the data: While starting pitchers are being drafted higher than ever in 2021, the last few seasons have actually seen an even worse return on investment on early-round starting pitchers. It would be one thing if we were getting better at drafting pitchers, but the evidence doesn't even back that up.

So, what do we do with this information when it comes to 2021 drafts? You could just skip early-round starting pitchers altogether, but that's a scary approach to take on Draft Day. It's a plan based on the knowledge that the hit rate for pitchers outside of the first round is 50% at best. So, while your pitching staff will look lackluster relative to your peers if you skip the position in the top-100 picks or so, you have to remind yourself that everyone's very impressive Opening Day staffs will suffer from the attrition rate before long.

The system

But, what if you can identify the pitchers likely to hit and bust ahead of time and draft accordingly? As part of my research for that previous article, I put together a rudimentary system for trying to figure out the chances of hitting on a pitcher in any given season. I took a look at the pitchers' previous season before they were drafted and their previous three seasons, and awarded one point for each 200-inning season and one point for each season finished as a top-100 overall player, plus an added point if the pitcher was a top-50 finisher the year before they were drafted; I also deducted one point if the pitcher was over the age of 30, 33 or 35. Like I said, it's simple, but it backs up what we should be looking for in starting pitchers: A proven track record of success and durability.

Despite being simple, the results back up what we're looking for. Pitchers can have as many as nine or as few as negative-two points by this scale, and here's how the hit rate breaks down by each scoring range (a "hit" is defined as a top-100 overall finish) for all starters drafted inside the top-100 picks from 2020 through 2017:

8-9 points : 7/8 (87.5%)

: 7/8 (87.5%) 6-7 points : 6/13 (46.2%)

: 6/13 (46.2%) 4-5 points : 7/19 (36.9%)

: 7/19 (36.9%) 2-3 points : 8/30 (26.7%)

: 8/30 (26.7%) (-2)-1: 10/27 (37.0%)

All in all, this fits in with the data I showed in this piece on starting pitcher hit rates by ADP: The top tier hit at a high rate, the next tier at around 50%, and after that, around two-thirds of starters bust. It's interesting to note that the hit rate spiked at the bottom tier, and you might be inclined to draw some conclusion from it, but I'm not sure there's much there. The hits are split evenly between players who are 29 and older and those who are 27 and over.

However, one interesting note does shine through: Only one of those hits came from a player drafted inside of the top 55 in ADP. The hit rate on players drafted inside the top 50 on the low end of the spectrum was just one out of eight, compared to six out of 15 for players in the 2-3 score range.

All of this should be fairly intuitive: The players with the best chance of being a good Fantasy option are those who have proven they can do it, and the worst investments, thus, are those who come with a high price tag without having proven they can do it.

So, that gives us a template for identifying the best targets and riskiest bets for 2021.

Best targets

In terms of who to target, your best bets are, unsurprisingly, clustered in the early picks: Gerrit Cole, Jacob deGrom, Shane Bieber, Aaron Nola, and, surprisingly, Trevor Bauer. This fits in with the overall picture at SP referenced in the previous paragraph and might be the strongest case possible for doubling up on aces in the first two rounds, provided you ignore the position for the next eight or so rounds to bulk up on hitting. That way, you're maximizing your overall hit rate while lessening the negative impact of your inevitable starting pitcher misses.

There is one wrinkle to using this approach for this season: Nobody threw 200 innings in 2020, so the maximum point total someone can get is seven. You can adjust to a 200-inning pace for 2021, but I think this sort of highlights one of the other inherent issues with the push to draft starting pitchers earlier than ever in 2021: We're making these decisions with incomplete information. We don't know who might have broken down over a full 2020 season, or who would have seen their numbers dramatically change from games 61 through 162.

So, for the purposes of this, I won't be adjusting the inning criteria. I think that better highlights the risks we're facing with this year's draft pool, and why the inflated costs for starters in 2021 drafts make even less sense than the historical data suggests. However, one thing I will say is, if a pitcher has shown the ability to get to, say, 180 innings in the past and they are a veteran who likely won't be handled carefully, I'm more willing to overcome innings totals as a shortcoming for this season, when 180 innings might end up putting you in the top 10 in baseball.

High bust scores

With all that being said, here are the 13 starters who enter 2021 with a bust score of one or below and are being drafted in the top 100 in NFC drafts. Remember, based on history we should expect about eight or nine of these guys to fail to provide a top-100 finish, with four to five finishing outside of the top 200 overall: