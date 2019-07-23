Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Travis d'Arnaud now is more than just a catcher with Rays

Travis d'Arnaud C TB Tampa Bay • #37 • Age: 30 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 66.5 ROTO RNK 500th Fantasy OWNED 43% First things first. Travis d'Arnaud is a catcher who is rostered in less than half of leagues and has an OPS over .840 since joining the Rays on May 11. Over the past 21 days, he's been the best catcher in Fantasy. Maybe more importantly, the Rays have used him as a first baseman four times in that stretch to keep his bat in the lineup. They've also batted him in the top third of the lineup in about half of those games. It's fine to add d'Arnaud just because he's a catcher, but the Rays are treating him like more than that right now and Fantasy owners should, too.

Ryan Yarbrough RP TB Tampa Bay • #48 • Age: 27 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 144 ROTO RNK 222nd Fantasy OWNED 48% There may not be a more under-owned player in Fantasy than Yarbrough. I suppose that's because the Rays use of openers with him, but that's actually helped propel him to 24 wins since the start of last season. His 3.93 ERA is eerily similar to 2018, but the peripherals are better. He's also gone at least six innings in three of his past five outings and six of his past nine. Yarbrough is an elite control pitcher in a good park on a good team. In today's offensive environment he should be near universally owned.

Jose Urquidy SP HOU Houston • #65 • Age: 24 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 56.5 ROTO RNK 587th Fantasy OWNED 19% Unlike Yarbrough, Urquidy hasn't really proven anything yet. But he has flashed immense upside, and with Rogelio Armenteros being sent down on Monday it appears Urquidy has the best chance to stick in the rotation. In 94.2 professional innings this season, he's whiffed 126 batters and walked just 17. You can't leave that kind of upside on the waiver wire.

Garrett Cooper 1B MIA Miami • #26 • Age: 28 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 133.5 ROTO RNK 204th Fantasy OWNED 59% You didn't think I was going to write about under-owned players and leave Cooper off did you? He's still hitting better than .300. He still has an OPS north of .880. He's still a top 40 hitter since he became a regular on May 15. And somehow he's still rostered in less than 60% of leagues. I'll keep writing about him until at least one of those things changes.