Cobb (hip) will start Monday's game against the Guardians, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cobb has dealt with a left hip impingement over the second half of the 2023 campaign, and he recently received a cortisone injection that helped him avoid a trip to the injured list. Over his last five starts, he's posted a 5.67 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 27 innings.