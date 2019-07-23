Giants' Evan Longoria: Takes part in fielding drills
Longoria (foot) was spotted on the field Monday taking part in fielding drills, the Associated Press reports.
Longoria, who is recovering from a bout of plantar fasciitis in his left foot, also played catch as part of the workout. The Giants remain vague on a target return date for Longoria, though the veteran third baseman is hopeful he'll be ready to come off the 10-day injured list by late July or early August.
