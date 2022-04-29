Pederson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain Friday but will avoid the injured list for now, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pederson underwent an MRI on Thursday after leaving Wednesday's game against Oakland with right groin tightness. While the test did reveal a strain, it's not a particularly severe one. The Giants will wait to see how the injury responds over the next few days, so he'll likely miss at least two or three games, but he may not wind up missing any more time than that.