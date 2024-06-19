Pederson went 3-for-4 in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Nationals.

All three knocks were singles, but it was still another busy night on the basepaths for Pederson, who also got hit by a pitch. The veteran slugger is batting .375 (12-for-32) over the last 10 games with two doubles, two homers, two steals, eight runs and 12 RBI as he takes advantage of a long stretch of right-handers being sent to the mound against the Diamondbacks. With Patrick Corbin and MacKenzie Gore set to start for Washington in the final two games of the series, however, Pederson figures to head to the bench despite his current form.