Pederson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Nationals.
Pederson's only start against a lefty this season came earlier this month versus a left-handed opener in the Giants' Erik Miller. With the Nationals sending southpaw Patrick Corbin to the bump Wednesday, Pederson will take a seat while Eugenio Suarez serves as Arizona's designated hitter.
