Pederson is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Nationals.
As usual, Pederson is sitting against a left-hander, as the Nationals are starting southpaw MacKenzie Gore. Ketel Marte is getting a day at designated hitter while Blaze Alexander occupies second base.
