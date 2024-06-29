Pederson isn't in Arizona's lineup Saturday against the Athletics.
Pederson will sit down for the second game in a row with the Diamondbacks matching up against a left-handed starter (Hogan Harris) again Saturday. Ketel Marte will fill in as Arizona's designated hitter, allowing Blaze Alexander to start at the keystone while batting second.
