Pederson isn't in Arizona's lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics.
Pederson will step out of the lineup Friday as the A's prepare to send southpaw JP Sears to the mound. Blaze Alexander will fill in as the Diamondbacks' designated hitter and bat second.
