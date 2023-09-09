Striping (back) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list soon, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.
Stripling has made just one, one-inning rehab appearance and that was over a week ago. The usage combined with the news that he's expected back soon suggests that the Giants plan to use him in a relief role down the stretch.
