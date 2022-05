Gimenez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Friday's 12-8 loss to the Twins.

Gimenez's ninth-inning blast got the Guardians within four runs, but that was as close as it got. He's hit safely in seven of 10 games in May, boosting his slash line to .329/.348/.565 in 89 plate appearances. The shortstop has added four home runs, 19 RBI, 11 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases while earning a starting role in the bottom half of the lineup.