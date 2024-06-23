site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Idle vs. lefty
Gimenez is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Blue Jays.
The lefty-hitting Gimenez will begin Sunday's game in the dugout with the Blue Jay sending southpaw Yusei Kikuchi to the mound. Daniel Schneemann will start at second base and bat sixth.
