Gimenez went 1-for-2 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Gimenez has been running well recently, picking up four steals over his last 10 games, but he's hit just .179 (7-for-39) with two walks in that span. The second baseman is up to 13 steals on 16 attempts this year. He's added a .255/.311/.353 slash line with five home runs, 37 RBI, 39 runs scored, 10 doubles and a triple over 303 plate appearances. Gimenez's playing time remains steady, but a significant drop in power and slight decline in speed have lowered his ceiling for fantasy purposes.