Gimenez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.
After starting the first 11 games of the season and clubbing three early homers, Gimenez will hit the bench Tuesday while mired in a 1-for-13 slump across the past four contests. Davis Schneider will take over at second base and bat sixth in his place.
