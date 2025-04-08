Gimenez went 0-for-2 with two walks, an RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Monday's win over the Red Sox.

The 26-year-old infielder has been flashing surprising power in the early going this season, but speed remains an important part of his skill set. Gimenez stole exactly 30 bags in each of the prior two seasons with the Guardians, and he's 3-for-4 on steal attempts through 11 games to begin his stint as a Blue Jay.