Gimenez went 1-for-3 with one home run, two RBI, one run scored and one walk in Thursday's 12-2 loss to the Orioles.

Gimenez supplied all of the offense for the Blue Jays on Opening Day, taking Orioles right-hander Zach Eflin yard for a two-run shot in the fourth inning. It was interesting to see the speedy Gimenez, who went 13-for-46 (.283) with two homers, 11 RBI and two stolen bases during spring training, bat cleanup Thursday, but he should see plenty of RBI chances if he sticks in the No. 4 spot in Toronto's lineup going forward.