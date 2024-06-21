Gimenez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.
Gimenez entered the contest 0-for-13 over his last three games. The homer was his first since May 22, and it was his first extra-base hit since June 8. The second baseman is at a .257/.310/.357 slash line with five homers, 12 stolen bases, 37 RBI and 37 runs scored through 67 games this season.
