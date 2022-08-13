Quantrill (9-5) allowed just one hit and struck out seven over seven shutout innings to earn the win Friday over the Blue Jays.

Quantrill put in his best start of the season Friday, with the lone blemish on his line being a Vladimir Guerrero double in the fourth inning. Across his last six starts, Quantrill has kept opponents off the board three times, posting a 2.80 ERA and 0.99 WHIP through 35.1 innings in that span. The 27-year-old right-hander owns a 3.67 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 86:35 K:BB through 130 innings across 22 starts overall. He's projected for a favorable home start versus the Tigers next week.