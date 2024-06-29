Quantrill (6-6) took the loss against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing five runs on seven hits and no walks with eight strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Quantrill opened with four scoreless innings before allowing a two-run home run to Lenyn Sosa in the fifth. He had a rough sixth frame, surrendering a solo homer to Luis Robert Jr. and a two-run shot to Paul DeJong before being pulled at 90 pitches. This was the first time Quantrill didn't walk a batter in an start since May 3, but he was burned by the long ball and has now yielded 11 earned runs over his last three outings. On the season, the 29-year-old owns a 3.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 72:34 K:BB over 95.1 innings and lines up to face the Brewers next week.