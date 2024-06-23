Quantrill did not factor into the decision in a win over the Nationals on Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk over six innings while striking out five.

Most of the damage against Quantrill came in the third when CJ Abrams tagged him for a leadoff double to open the inning before then advancing to third on a balk. The right-hander would go on to surrender two runs in the frame before later giving up a leadoff homer to Abrams in the fifth, though the former was still able to get through six innings for the seventh time in his last 10 starts. Quantrill has given up three or fewer runs in four consecutive outings, though he's also allowed seven hits in each of his last two.