Quantrill (6-5) took the loss against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Quantrill came into the contest having tossed back-to-back scoreless starts, but he wasn't able to maintain that level of sharpness Monday. The right-hander fell behind 3-0 through two frames, and though he held Los Angeles scoreless for the remainder of his outing, he didn't get the run support necessary to be taken off the hook for the loss. Quantrill has had a few poor appearances this season but has generally been a positive addition to the Rockies' rotation, recording a 3.43 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 59:33 K:BB through 84 innings.