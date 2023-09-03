Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.
Gonzalez was called up to the big club in late July but posted just a .232/.260/.337 slash line in 27 games. The 25-year-old will head back to Triple-A -- where he has an .808 OPS this season -- with Josh Naylor (oblique) returning from the injured list.
