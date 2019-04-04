Indians' Aaron Civale: Sidelined with lat injury
Civale is in extended spring training rehabbing a lat injury, MLB.com reports.
He originally suffered the injury in late August of last year and is still dealing with the issue. Once healthy, he could return to Double-A or get his first taste of Triple-A
