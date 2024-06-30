Civale (2-6) was tagged with the loss against Washington on Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and four walks while striking out two batters over 5.2 innings.

Civale threw only 58 of 102 pitches for strikes and handed out four free passes, but he managed to mostly weave out of trouble and finished one out shy of a quality start. Nonetheless, he ended up in the loss column since the Rays' offense gave him only one run of support. Civale has gone 14 straight outings without a victory, and he hasn't pitched well overall with a 5.79 ERA over that span. The right-hander has been better of late, though, giving up two or fewer earned runs while hurling at least five frames in five of his past seven starts.