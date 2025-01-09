The Brewers and Civale avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $8 million contract Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Civale had been in his final year of arbitration eligibility. The veteran right-hander posted a 4.36 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 149:52 K:BB over 161 innings between the Rays and Brewers in 2024.
