Civale did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over five innings against the Pirates. He struck out three.

Civale was pulled after having tossed a season-low 61 pitches over five effective innings, with the only blemish coming in the form of a Brian Reynolds fourth-inning solo homer. It appears this was more of a managerial decision due to the heat and the Pirates having the top of the order come up for a third time as opposed to any type of distress for Civale, who rebounded from his previous outing when he was chased after failing to complete four innings. Civale has struck out 79 in 76.1 innings this season and will carry a 5.42 ERA and 1.39 WHIP into his next start, currently slated to take place next weekend when the Rays welcome the Nationals to Tampa for a three-game set.