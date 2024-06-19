Civale didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Minnesota, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks across 3.2 innings. He struck out five.

While Civale kept the Twins scoreless through three innings, he unraveled in the fourth. The 29-year-old surrendered a single, a walk and a pair of doubles to consecutive batters, all with two outs, before being replaced by Kevin Kelly. Tuesday's start marked Civale's first time failing to complete four innings this season, and he hasn't added a tally to the win column since April 9. In 76.1 innings of work, Civale owns a 5.42 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP with 79 strikeouts. He's tentatively scheduled for a road start against the Pirates to end his two-start week.