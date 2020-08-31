Munoz (elbow) was traded from the Padres to the Mariners on Sunday for Austin Nola and several other players, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Munoz underwent Tommy John surgery in March and will miss the entire 2020 season as a result. He could return at some point in 2021, but he'll go through his recovery process with a new organization. The right-hander was effective in his first taste of major-league action last year as he posted a 3.91 ERA and 30.9 percent strikeout rate over 23 innings with the Padres prior to being shut down.