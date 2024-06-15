Munoz walked one and struck out three in a scoreless and hitless eighth inning to earn a hold in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Munoz has been dealing with a back issue for most of June, but he's still seen high-leverage work when available. In fact, Munoz was deployed in the eighth inning Friday to face the top of the Rangers' lineup, while Ryne Stanek got the call in the ninth and earned the save. Munoz has picked up three holds and a loss over his last four outings, but it seems this is less about easing the right-hander back from injury and more about a matchups-based approach to the late innings for now. Should Seattle switch to a closer committee, it appears Stanek is set to pick up a larger share of the saves. Munoz remains a strong option as well -- he has a 1.55 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 41:10 K:BB with 12 saves and six holds through 29 innings this season.