Munoz earned the save Tuesday in an 8-5 win over Cleveland, allowing one hit while striking out one over 1.2 innings.

The Mariners turned to Munoz after Trent Thornton loaded the bases in the eighth. Munoz would proceed to coax a pair of groundouts to get out of the inning before turning in a scoreless ninth, earning his 13th save of the campaign and his third of four or more outs. The 25-year-old Munoz lowered his ERA to a pristine 1.47 this season with a 0.95 WHIP and 42:10 K:BB across 30.2 innings.