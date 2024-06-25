Munoz was charged with a blown save Monday against Tampa Bay, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout in one-third of an inning.

Munoz entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs and runners on second and third. He walked Jose Caballero before allowing a two-run single to Yandy Diaz, giving the Rays a 4-3 lead. While Munoz blew the save, it is encouraging that he was called upon for the high-leverage situation over fellow closer Ryne Stanek, who pitched a scoreless seventh inning. The Mariners closer situation should still be considered a committee moving forward, with Munoz offering the most upside. Despite blowing the save, the 25-year-old has been dominant this season, compiling a 1.41 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP and a 43:11 K:BB over 32 innings, converting 13-of-15 save opportunities with six holds.