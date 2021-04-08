Paxton (forearm) will get a second opinion on his MRI results, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Paxton was placed on the 10-day injured list after he suffered a left forearm strain during Tuesday's loss to the White Sox. He underwent an MRI on Wednesday, but he won't have a timetable for his return before he receives a second opinion on the test results. Nick Margevicius is expected to serve as the sixth man in Seattle's rotation while Paxton is sidelined.
