Paxton (7-1) earned the win over the Rockies on Monday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over seven innings.

Paxton gave up a second-inning solo homer but otherwise dominated Colorado hitters, holding them to just one additional hit. The veteran hurler completed seven innings for the first time this season and notched his second consecutive quality start. Paxton also tallied a season-high eight punchouts -- three more than his previous top mark in 2024 -- and walked just one batter. There was some uncertainty about Paxton's role after two recent poor starts given that Bobby Miller (shoulder) is set to return this week, but with back-to-back strong outings and with Yoshinobu Yamamoto (shoulder) set to miss several weeks of action, Paxton's place in the rotation looks to be secure.