Paxton (7-2) allowed nine runs on 12 hits and two walks over four innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Giants.

Paxton gave up four runs through three frames before the Giants piled on with a five-run fourth inning. The veteran southpaw had a very odd month of June; he gave up six earned runs in 1.2 innings against the Pirates on June 5 but allowed just two total runs over his next three outings before Sunday's unraveling. Overall, he posted a 6.46 ERA this month, raising his season mark to 4.28 through 15 starts. Paxton's next start is currently lined up to be at home against the Brewers.