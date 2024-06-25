Paxton allowed three hits and three walks while striking out six batters over five scoreless innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Monday.

Paxton needed 91 pitches to get through five frames, so he wasn't able to record a third straight quality start or hang around long enough for Los Angeles' offense to supply him a run. Nonetheless, the veteran left-hander was very effective, and he flashed some of the swing-and-miss stuff of his peak seasons with 18 whiffs. Since giving up a season-high seven runs (six earned) over 1.2 innings versus Pittsburgh in his first start of June, Paxton has surrendered just two runs across 18 frames over his subsequent three outings. The strikeout numbers have been improving too -- Paxton's two best punchout performances of the campaign have come in his past two starts.